Toyota met Russian dealers in secrecy

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Toyota had a clandestine meeting with major Russian dealers, a representative of a dealership network told the RBC Autonews project.

Oleg Moiseev, the ex-head of the Russian Automobile Dealers (ROAD) association confirmed the interest of the Japanese automaker in resuming operations in Russia. Toyota already staged several dealership conferences and is lobbying imports of its vehicles through China, he said.

The Russian representative office of Toyota confirmed in response to an inquiry from Autonews that the Japanese company holds meetings and conferences with Russian dealers of the brand.

According to an Autonews source in a dealership network, participants in the event held after the meeting of Russian and US presidents in Alaska signed a nondisclosure agreement. Options of interaction between Toyota and dealers were discussed but the source of the RBC project did not give any details.

"Toyota regularly holds business meetings and conferences with dealers to discuss issues of aftersales service for current clients of Toyota and Lexus," Toyota Motor told the project, adding that the company has no plans for the time being for new cars to be imported in Russia.

In September 2022, Toyota announced termination of vehicles production at its plant in St. Petersburg.