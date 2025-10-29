Annual inflation reach 8.13% in Russia — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia stood at 8.13% as of October 27, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its review.

Price growth rates dropped to 0.26% over the week from October 21 to 27, including to 1.08% for fruits and vegetables. Foods prices, except fruits and vegetables, had the price change by 0.18%. Price growth rates slowed down to 0.09% to nonfoods and price dynamics was 0.21% in the sector of observed services.

Weekly inflation totaled 0.16% from October 21 to 27 of this year.