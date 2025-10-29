Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $116.5 mln with October 28 settlement

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold Chinese yuan on the domestic market for settlement on October 28, 2025, in the amount of 9.3 bln rubles ($116.5 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The sale of foreign currency on the domestic market with October 27, 2025, settlement amounted to 9.5 bln rubles ($119 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts operations for the purchase and sale of foreign currency on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange using the "yuan-ruble" instrument.