Profit of Russian banks to be above $37.7 bln in 2025 — Central Bank chief

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Profits of Russian banks will be slightly above three trillion rubles ($37.7 bln) in 2025, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said at the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian legislative assembly.

"We believe profits will be probably slightly lower than last year, three trillion [rubles] and more. It is difficult to indicate the exact figure now. Even if the profit declines, in our opinion, this is a sufficient source for banks to direct this profit to equity. This is the main point where they should direct profits," she said.

Banks will keep stability and will be able to comply with all the required standards, Nabiullina stressed.