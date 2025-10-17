Russian Deputy Prime Minister sees no need in petroleum products import

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The measure reducing import tariffs on petroleum products will be in effect until mid-2026 but there is no need for foreign fuel supplies to Russia thus far, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Rossiya-1 television on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum.

"This is the norm enabling to do that, particularly concerning regions of the Far East. It has not started functioning yet, it has just been approved, it will be valid until the middle of the next year, and it is also a preventive one. Appropriate further measures will be implemented if needed. No need for that thus far," Novak said.

The Russian government resolved earlier to slash import duties on petroleum products to zero until mid-2026 as part of efforts to stabilize the fuel market in the country.

