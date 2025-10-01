Russia to continue oil products export when domestic market offer exceeds demand — Novak

SOCHI, October 1. /TASS/. Russia will export fuel as before when the oil products supply in the domestic market will be above the demand, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the Valdai international discussion club.

"When the supply will be above demand, we, certainly, made such decisions in the past and we will open markets and also supply for exports as before. The current situation is evaluated on a going basis," Novak said.

The Russian government introduced restrictions on gasoline and diesel fuel exports until the end of this year. The ban for gasoline was renewed for all market players and the restriction of diesel fuel, marine fuel oil and other gasoils was introduced for non-producers only.