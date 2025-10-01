MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has dismissed Vladimir Zelensky's claims that Russia is damaging the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant as foolish. He emphasized that the nuclear power plant is a Russian facility, and it is Ukraine that has been attacking it.

"Everyone knows that the plant and its surrounding infrastructure are subject to constant attacks by the Kiev regime," he said. "It is foolish, to say the least, to accuse the Russian side of bombing a plant it controls."

"This is a Russian facility; it is under our control, and therefore the Russian side ensures security at this plant," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Zelensky previously claimed that one of the backup generators powering the Zaporozhye NPP had failed, and he blamed Russia, without presenting evidence, for shelling its own nuclear facility. Russia has repeatedly recorded shelling of the NPP from the Ukrainian side, including during IAEA inspections.

The Zaporozhye NPP is located on the shores of the Kakhovka Reservoir in Energodar. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, with six power units capable of generating a combined 6 GW of electricity. They are currently in cold shutdown mode and are not generating any electricity. Since 2022, the Ukrainian forces have been shelling both residential areas of Energodar and the plant's grounds with artillery and drone attacks. Since September 2022, experts from the IAEA mission have been permanently stationed at the plant. Its composition is regularly rotated.