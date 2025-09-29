Upper limit of Russian foreign debt to be $66.8 bln as of January 1, 2027

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The upper limit of the Russian foreign debt will total $66.8 bln or 59.1 bln euro as of January 1, 2027, according to the draft Russian federal budget for 2026-2028.

The document was posted in the electronic database of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislative assembly.

The upper limit of the internal state debt as of the above date is estimated at 37.4 trillion rubles ($449.6 bln).

According to the draft federal budget, the upper limit of the internal state debt of Russia for government guarantees in rubles will amount to 2.25 trillion rubles ($27.1 bln) as of January 1, 2027, 2.3 trillion rubles ($27.7 bln) as of January 1, 2028, and 2.4 trillion rubles ($28.9 bln) in 2029.

The upper limit of the state foreign debt for government guarantees in foreign currency will total $35.6 bln or 31.5 bln euro as of January 1, 2027 and will remain at the same level in 2028 and 2029.