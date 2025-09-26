Rosatom will complete field work to select site for the first NPP in Kazakhstan in 2025

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom will complete field geological work to select the site for the first NPP in Kazakhstan in 2025, Mikhail Ivanov, Deputy General Director for Design of Foreign Power Plants at JSC Atomenergoproekt, told TASS.

"Field work, which includes a detailed study of geodetic, geological, hydrometeorological, and environmental conditions at potential sites, will be completed in 2025. In the next stage, specialists from JSC Atomenergoproekt, with the assistance of specialized organizations and leading institutes from both countries, will begin analyzing the data and developing the documentation required to obtain a license to locate the NPP. All work is being carried out with the active participation and support of the customer (KNPP - Kazakhstan nuclear power plants - TASS), ensuring high quality, transparency, and process efficiency," he said.

According to Ivanov, engineering surveys allow for a thorough and comprehensive assessment of site conditions for potential NPP sites and justification for the safe placement of the facility.

"The objective of the work at this stage is to assess the impact of external natural and man-made influences on the NPP site. More than 100 survey specialists have been engaged to implement these tasks. The work is being carried out in the field, laboratory, and office settings using specialized machinery and equipment, as well as modern software systems," the company representative said.

Specialists are, in particular, investigating soil to a depth of 120 meters, conducting surface and borehole geophysical surveys, hydrogeological studies of groundwater strata, seismic assessments of potential sites, and other activities.

In 2024, Kazakhstan voted in a referendum to build its first nuclear power plant. In June 2025, the Atomic Energy Agency announced that from a list of potential partners (Rosatom, China's CNNC, France's EDF, and South Korea's KHNP), the Russian company was selected as the leader of the NPP construction consortium, as it offered the most favorable terms. On August 8, engineering surveys began in the village of Ulken in the Almaty region to select the optimal site and prepare design documentation.