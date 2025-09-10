RDIF chief calls US opinion on prospects for economic dialogue with Russia positive signal

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s view on the lack of sense in Russia's economic isolation and readiness for economic and investment cooperation is a positive signal, Russian President’s special envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

The American leader’s position was expressed by US Vice President JD Vance.

"Positive signals from US Vice President JD Vance on the possibilities of economic and investment cooperation between Russia and the US," Dmitriev wrote on his Telegram channel commenting on Vance’s statement.

Vance said on the air of the One America News Network earlier that Trump sees no point in isolating Russia economically, being ready to cooperate on a wide range of projects after the Ukrainian crisis is resolved.

Russia has vast mineral wealth, Vance noted. He also criticized the administration of Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden, saying that he was willing to only continue to supply weapons and financial aid to Kiev without developing a plan to resolve the conflict diplomatically.