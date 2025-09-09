Finance Ministry sees interest of American companies in investing in Russia — minister

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The Finance Ministry is taking note of the interest of American companies in investing in Russia, the head of the ministry Anton Siluanov said on the air of the RBC radio station.

"In Alaska, the main topic was geopolitics, of course. There was no time for economy. But I would like to say that we have a fairly large spectrum of economic interests of our two countries. And this must be developed, this must be used. Because there is interest of American companies in investing in the Russian Federation. There is also interest on the Russian side in interacting with American business," Siluanov said.

According to the minister, first of all the parties need to take "political steps to regulate the tensions that have arisen in recent years," since an improvement in the political climate will also allow economic cooperation to develop.