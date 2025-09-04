Compliance with OPEC+ agreement in eight months of 2025 totals 102%

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. OPEC+ countries fulfilled the agreement by 102% in January-August, which means they exceeded their obligations to reduce oil production by 2%, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV news channel.

"Over many years <…> this deal has proven its effectiveness. The overall level of compliance with the deal by participating countries totaled 102% in the first eight months," he said.

The OPEC+ deal is a very good example of cooperation between countries, Novak noted, adding that OPEC+ plans to continue meeting once a month to assess the current situation, forecast, and make further decisions on production levels. "Our next meeting will be this Sunday," he said.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program features more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum has brought together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.