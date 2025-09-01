Mechanism for gas payments, financing of Akkuyu NPP successfully tested — Erdogan

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China that the clearing mechanism that will allow financing the construction of the Akkuyu NPP, has been successfully tested.

"We have achieved successful results in the phase of testing the clearing mechanism that will meet the financing needs of the Akkuyu NPP through gas payments of Botas company," Erdogan said.

"Technical negotiations [between Turkey and Russia] to develop alternative solutions that will not harm the integration of financial institutions [of the two countries] with international markets, successfully" continue, he added.