'Russia-Thailand' dialogue at EEF expected to unlock business cooperation potential

BANGKOK, August 29. /TASS/. The "Russia-Thailand" business dialogue within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is designed to reveal the potential for cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, education, pharmaceuticals, new technologies, and artificial intelligence, Russian Ambassador to Thailand Evgeny Tomikhin told TASS.

"At the EEF, there will be a thematic session – the 'Russia-Thailand' business dialogue. Thanks to the active role of our Russian-Thai Business Council and its chairman, Ivan Demchenko, the dialogue is being organized for the second time this year. Its objective is to boost economic cooperation, identify new areas of interest for both our Thai friends and the Russian side," he said.

"The potential for developing our economic cooperation is significant, covering energy, agriculture, education, pharmaceuticals, new technologies, and artificial intelligence. In addition, Thailand is one of the most popular tourist destinations. Since the beginning of the year, nearly 1.2 million Russian tourists have visited the country, and a new record is likely by year-end. Meetings of participants in foreign economic activity are important not only for advancing mutual interests but also for fostering practical cooperation between companies. It is also crucial that representatives of governmental bodies from both countries participate in such dialogues, taking into account the proposals of foreign economic participants," he added.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum will take place this year in Vladivostok on September 3-6. As part of the EEF business program, 90 thematic sessions are scheduled, divided into seven blocks. The forum is expected to host approximately 6,000 participants from 36 countries and territories.