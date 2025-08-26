Flight from London to Beijing makes emergency landing in Siberia

KHANTY-MANSIYSK, August 26. /TASS/. An aircraft traveling from London to Beijing carried out an unscheduled landing at the airport of Nizhnevartovsk in the Khanty-Mansi Region. The landing was successful, the Ural transport prosecutor’s office press service told TASS.

"A situation involving the emergency landing of an Air China airline aircraft in Nizhnevartovsk is under control of the Ural transport prosecutor’s office. The landing was successful. The Surgut transport prosecutor’s office is overseeing the work of airport services," the source told TASS.

The airport in Nizhnevartovsk confirmed the information about the aircraft’s landing to TASS.

Earlier, media reports indicated that an Air China aircraft with approximately 300 passengers on board had made a sudden landing at the airport in Nizhnevartovsk.