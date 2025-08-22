Share of settlements in rubles between Russia, Azerbaijan reached 79.8% in May

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The share of settlements in rubles under foreign trade contracts for trade in goods between Russia and Azerbaijan in May amounted to 79.8%, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at the 23rd meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between the two countries in Astrakhan.

"In mutual trade, we confidently rely on national currencies. In May 2025, the Russian ruble prevailed in settlements under foreign trade contracts for trade in goods between residents of Russia and Azerbaijan. Its share amounted to 79.8%," he said.

"Russia is confidently among the top three trading partners of Azerbaijan. Our country accounts for 10% of the total foreign trade turnover of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Overchuk noted.