Russia ready to share its experience in IT sector with APEC partners — MFA

SEOUL, August 15. /TASS/. Russia is ready to share its advanced developments in information technologies with its partners in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) so that they could be independent from the collective West in this field, Marat Berdyev, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry for APEC issues, told to a TASS correspondent.

"We are leaders in these areas, for example, our IT industry is developing at an accelerated pace - based on unique domestic developments and equipment," the Russian diplomat said.

"We are ready to share our achievements with partners to ensure their independence and sovereignty from external pressure and blackmail from the collective West," the Ambassador-at-Large added.

In August, South Korean city of Incheon hosted APEC ministerial meetings focusing on digital developments, the role of women in society and food security.

On August 5, on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting on digital development a senior White House official offered other APEC members the services of American companies in the field of information technology.

Berdyev also noted that Russia is one of the three leading exporters of agricultural products, including cooperation with countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

"We are making efforts to ensure that APEC makes a significant contribution to improving the functioning of food markets and supply chains," he said.

The Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry praised the role of APEC saying that it continues to "show high efficiency in the current difficult period in the global economy."

"This is a platform aimed at finding a common denominator and reaching solutions that require consensus," the Russian diplomat believes.

On August 4, a meeting of ministers responsible for digital technologies was held in Incheon. Russia was represented by Minister of Digital Development Maksut Shadayev.

On August 10, ministers in charge of food security met there. The Russian delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Agriculture Maxim Borovoy.

On August 12, delegations from 21 APEC economies discussed the role of women in society.

On August 15, a meeting of APEC senior officials was held, in which Berdyev took part.

"We believe that all of these meetings were held in a constructive manner and were distinguished by convincing results," the diplomat said. According to him, the topics of the past meetings "are in tune with the tasks facing Russia." In particular, he noted the new recommendations of the Russian Economic Development Ministry, which concern the development of women's potential in the cultural and creative spheres, "the share of which may soon reach 6% of Russia's GDP."