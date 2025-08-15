EAEU prime ministers adopting concepts of common medicines market — Russian PM

CHOLPON-ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, August 15. /TASS/. The heads of government of the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) countries are adopting the concepts for the development of a common market for medicines and medical products in the Union on Friday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

The issues in the healthcare sector are in the constant focus of EAEU countries’ governments, he noted. "Today we are adopting the concepts for the development of a common market for medicines and medical products," the premier announced.

The main objective of the concepts is to ensure safety, efficiency, and high quality of medicines and medical devices, he said.

"It is necessary to further improve the procedures for registering medicines and medical devices, and to establish cooperation between manufacturers," Mishustin emphasized, adding that "people's health is always a priority.".