Trump seeks trade benefits for US through peace deals — media

WASHINGTON, August 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is trying to secure economic benefits for Washington by facilitating peace agreements between other countries, according to Politico.

"With every one of these peace agreements, there has been some economic benefit to America," the newspaper quoted an unnamed White House official as saying. According to individuals close to Trump, facilitating agreements between conflicting countries is consistent with the Republican's "America First" approach, as he seeks to link peace accords with trade deals, as in the case of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

According to a Washington administration official, Trump enjoys the peacemaker role. He is convinced that he is securing deals that his predecessors failed to agree on and demonstrating "his acumen and his power," regardless of the real success of the agreements. "He loves being in the position to be a kingmaker for all of these smaller, weaker countries around the world," the newspaper's source noted.