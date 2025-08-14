Russian stock indices mixed as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The MOEX index rose by 0.15% to 2,977.34 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 0.06% to 1,175.86 points by the end of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Thursday.

The yuan exchange rate fell by 0.65 kopecks to 11.05 rubles.

"The market situation today was moderately favorable - the ruble suffered minor losses, and oil prices moved up," said Alexander Shepelev, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investments.

According to Denis Obukhov, portfolio manager at the Pervaya Management Company, the Russian stock market "is trading in moderate positive territory" following Thursday's results.

Investors are awaiting the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska, which will take place on August 15.

On Thursday, the leaders of growth on the Russian stock market were shares of Rusal (+3.2%) after it became known that, according to transport statistics, the company's aluminum exports by rail in January-July 2025 increased by 27% year-on-year and amounted to 2.1 million tons, said FG Finam analyst Alexey Kalachev.

The leaders of decline were shares of MKB (-1.61%) (ordinary shares (-1.4%), preferred shares (-1.36%)) shares of Surgutneftegas, as well as shares of Pozitiv (-1.27%) and Rosseti (-1.14%), the expert added.

The forecast of BCS World of Investments for the dollar and yuan exchange rates on August 15 is 79-81 rubles and 10.95-11.15 rubles, respectively. The forecast for the MOEX index is 2,900-3,000 points.

Leading analyst of Freedom Finance Global Natalia Milchakova expects that the MOEX Exchange index will move in the range of 2,900-3,000 points. The forecast for the dollar, euro and yuan exchange rates is 79-80.5 rubles, 91.5-93 rubles and 11-11.4 rubles, respectively.