Cabinet plans to extend gasoline export ban until end of September — sources

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Russian government plans to extend the gasoline export ban for fuel producers for the entire month of September, three industry sources familiar with the decision made at the meeting of Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak with oil producers told TASS.

"Yes, the decision on the extension was made," one of them said. The recommendation to restrain the fuel price hike in the wholesale and retail segments is also among the decisions, the sources noted.

The anticipated ban goes amid by several price records at the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange and at retail sites. According to statistical data, gasoline prices at retail sites in Russia gained 5.3% from the start of 2025 until August 11. Retail gasoline prices are above inflation for the third week in a row, since July 22.

In late July, the Russian government made the decision to temporarily restrict gasoline exports for all petroleum producers until August 31, 2025. The decision applied earlier to non-producers only.