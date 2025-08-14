India’s delegation to discuss rupee trade, free trade deal with EAEU at talks with Russia

NEW DELHI, August 14. /TASS/. Trade in national currencies and an agreement on a free trade area with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be among the issues that the Indian delegation intends to discuss at the talks in Moscow, a source in the Indian government told TASS.

In addition to trade in Indian rupees and an agreement with the EAEU, the Indian delegation will discuss various issues of trade cooperation with Russia, he said, adding though that "de-dollarization is not on India's agenda."

Earlier reports said that Foreign Minister of the South Asian republic Subrahmanyam Jaishankar would visit Russia later this month to participate in the 26th meeting of the intergovernmental Russian-Indian commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation.

Russia’s Trade Representative in India Andrey Sobolev told TASS earlier that negotiations between the EAEU, which includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and India on concluding an agreement on a free trade zone could enter an active phase this year.