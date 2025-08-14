Outbound tourism by Russians surges 20% in summer 2025 — RUTI

YEKATERINBURG, August 14. /TASS/. Outbound tourism by Russians this summer has grown by an average of 20% compared to the same period last year, with Abkhazia and Turkey being the most popular destinations, President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RUTI), Ilya Umansky, said at a press conference at TASS.

"We’re seeing solid growth in outbound tourism. On average, it has grown by about 20% in comparison with last year's figures. Of course, summer is not over, and the autumn season is still ahead, so we will continue to monitor and then put out the final figures," he said.

According to the head of the RUTI, a new destination has become the most popular with Russian tourists. Abkhazia has overtaken Turkey in the ranking of popular foreign destinations and now ranks first.

"An important factor that influenced the growth of interest in Abkhazia was launching new flights after a 30-year break," the expert explained.

Egypt is next in the ranking. Despite the country's hot summer weather, its popularity as a destination has grown by more than 40% year-on-year. The UAE is also among the top popular destinations. Also, trips to the Maldives, Tunisia, Malaysia, and Venezuela have seen a rise in interest. "Venezuela is popular this year. We have restored flights to Margarita Island, and this year we will see an increase in interest in this destination," Umansky explained.