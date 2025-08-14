Russia’s Atom unveils taxi version of its electric car

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian company Atom has unveiled a taxi version of its domestically-produced electric car at the International Eurasian Forum Taxi that is being held in Moscow, a TASS correspondent reports.

The electric car is a classic four-seater, but a three-seater is also in the pipeline. Both versions will be available for corporate fleets.

The electric car will have a range of 500 km, a maximum speed of 170 km/h, and a battery capacity of 77 kWh. It can travel 100 km after eight minutes of charging. And it can go 0-100 km/h in eight seconds.

Atom expects taxi companies to become not only buyers of electric cars, but also partners in promoting the new vehicle. "We will not have dealers, with taxi companies being our full-fledged partners, among others," Atom’s operations director for sales Maxim Bardin said.

The company is exploring the creation of integrated charging hubs at taxi depots, offering vehicle servicing and driver medical checks. "The driver arrives, gets into a ready, fully-charged car at a preferential electricity rate without interfering with ordinary drivers at city charging stations, being able to rest and undergo necessary checks," Bardin explained.

The International Eurasian Forum Taxi is taking place in Moscow on August 14-15. Every year the forum brings together business leaders, leading experts in the urban mobility industry and government representatives.

Work to develop the Atom electric vehicle began in 2021. The first functional prototype was presented in Moscow in May 2023. Serial production and sales of the electric car are planned to begin in 2025. The Kama company, the manufacturer of Atom, was founded in August 2021.