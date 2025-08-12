Russia’s federal budget is aimed at solving strategic tasks — Putin

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The Russian government has already begun preparing the federal budget for 2026-2028, this document is aimed at solving strategic tasks and developing the social sector, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on economic issues.

"The government has begun preparing the federal budget for the next three years - from 2026 to 2028. Here we are talking about the country's main financial document, which is aimed at solving strategic problems, including, naturally, improving the quality of life of people, developing the social sector," the head of state noted.

"I suggest that we discuss the state of affairs in the domestic economy as a whole, its main trends. And, of course, we will talk specifically about how the federal budget is being implemented this year," Putin told the meeting participants.