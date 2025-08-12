Germany becomes largest supplier of military aid to Kiev in May-June — report

BERLIN, August 12. /TASS/. Germany became Ukraine’s largest supplier of military aid in May-June with the European Union leading the US in terms of total volume of military aid provided through industry since the onset of the Ukraine conflict, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel) which tracks information on financial support for the Kiev regime said.

"A significant proportion of the weapons provided no longer come from stockpiles but are procured directly through the defense industry. This means that Europe now also leads the US in terms of total volume of military aid provided through industry since the start of the war," the report reads.

According to it, "of the EUR 10.5 billion in European military aid allocated in May and June 2025, at least EUR 4.6 billion is set to be channeled through procurement contracts with defense companies rather than drawn from existing stockpiles."

According to the Institute’s calculations, since February 2022, "Europe has allocated at least EUR 35.1 billion in military aid via defense procurement — EUR 4.4 billion more than the United States." The Institute specified that the suppliers are usually European companies.

The report noted that "for the first time since the start of the Trump administration, the United States approved major arms exports to Ukraine in May — but not as military aid. Instead, these are sales that Kiev must finance itself." "In contrast, European countries continued their support for Ukraine: Germany allocated a military aid package worth EUR 5 billion, the largest bilateral aid of the current update. Norway followed with EUR 1.5 billion, followed by a Belgian contribution of EUR 1.2 billion. The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Denmark each allocated between EUR 500-600 million," the report clarified.

The Institute added that "in May and June, the EU disbursed EUR 2 billion" via the ERA (Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration) loan mechanism financed through proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

In terms of the total volumes of military aid, Europe got ahead of the US back in the spring. Then, the IfW assessed that European countries supplied a total of 72 billion euros worth while the US allocated 64 billion euros. The latest report does not contain any data assessing the total volume of military aid.