Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The MOEX index rose by 1.68% to 2,924.63 points by the end of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Friday, the dollar-denominated RTS index rose by 1.17% to 1,154.84 points. The yuan exchange rate rose by 8.6 kopecks, to 11.076 rubles.

"The MOEX index spent Friday mostly in the green and at the end of the day updated three-month highs. Investors are awaiting details about the upcoming meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States," said Alexander Shepelev, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investments.

"The leaders of growth on the Russian stock market were shares of the high-tech Positive Group (+4.3%), most likely, since the securities were quite significantly undervalued," said leading analyst at Freedom Finance Global Natalia Milchakova.

According to the expert, the leader of decline was Inter RAO, the shares of which declined by -0.3%, possibly ahead of the publication of financial results for the first half of 2025.

According to Freedom Finance Global, on August 11, the MOEX index will again fluctuate in the range of 2,850-2,950 points. Forecast for the dollar, euro and yuan to the ruble on Monday: 79-81 rubles, 92-94 rubles and 10.9-11.3 rubles, respectively.