Net currency sales by Russia's largest exporters up by 7% in July to $8.1 bln — regulator

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Net currency sales by 29 companies from among the largest Russian exporters in July 2025 amounted to $8.1 billion, which is up 7% month-on-month, according to a review of financial market risks published by the Bank of Russia.

"Net currency sales by the largest exporters increased by 7% month-on-month to $8.1 billion, while average daily sales decreased by 11% month-on-month due to a larger number of working days in July," the review notes.

The even distribution of sales during the month helped smooth out exchange rate fluctuations for most of the period. In May, the ratio of net sales to export revenue fell to 86% (in April it was 100%).