Twenty-five flights delayed in Sochi Airport — press service

SOCHI, August 8. /TASS/. Twenty-five flights are being delayed in the Sochi international airport after restrictions introduced for three hours because of the Ukrainian drone threat, the airport’s press service said.

"The departure of 25 flights is now being delayed for more than two hours," the press service said.

The press service noted that 114 flights are scheduled to depart from the airport until the end of the day. Seventy-seven planes have already left the airport. Carriers will revise the schedule during two days.