Russia to launch first drone service center in 2026

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The GLONASS company will open the first-ever drone service center in Russia in 2026, capable of servicing more than 2,000 drones annually, the company’s press service told TASS.

"In 2026, JSC GLONASS will open its first drone service center. It will be able to service more than 2,000 drones per year. The center will become the first platform in the country for the comprehensive equipping of drones as part of the unified identification system, which is being created based on the ERA-GLONASS state information system. In addition, the service center will service small aircraft, public transportation vehicles and special equipment," the press service said.

The center will equip vehicles with satellite navigation equipment and tachographs, and also connect them to the ERA-GLONASS-based communication system, Vitaly Derkach, Director of the Sales Department of JSC GLONASS, said.

"According to our forecasts, the center will be able to service more than 2,000 small aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles on an annual basis, as well as over 1,500 pieces of special equipment and public transportation vehicles," he said.

"The center will become a driver for the development of digitalization of the entire transport industry, ensuring the safety of transport in agriculture, forestry, and construction. The Kaluga Region has the required competencies to effectively introduce new technologies of JSC GLONASS and develop existing ones, including as part of the implementation of federal legislation," Dmitry Razumovsky, Deputy Governor of the Kaluga Region, said.

In the future, the JSC GLONASS center will serve as a platform for interaction between regional executive authorities, supervisory authorities and other organizations on issues of implementing technologies and using the ERA-GLONASS technical infrastructure throughout the country.

According to the company’s website, GLONASS is a government-funded initiative that was established in 2015 with the aim of carrying out Russian President Vladimir Putin directives on the development of the state automated information system ERA-GLONASS.