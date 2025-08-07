Russian stock market indices in the green on Thursday — market data

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday with confident upward dynamics of indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 4.04% to 2,876.43 points. The RTS Index added 5.1% to 1,141.45 points. The yuan lost ten kopecks to 10.99 rubles.

"The confirmation of the arrangement regarding the meeting of the leaders of Russia and the United States became the growth driver for the Russian stock market. Proactive closing of short positions was observed against such background, which added to the rise in prices. The MOEX Russia reached the plus since year start. In our opinion, the stock market does not yet recognize to the full extent the changes in the geopolitical agenda and the start of the key rate lowering cycle. This generates a significant potential for further growth, which can materialize as early as in coming months," Stanislav Kleshchev from VTB My Investments said.

"SPB Exchange stocks (+10%) became the growth leaders in the Russian stock market, likely on expectations of the potential cancellation of sanctions against Russian exchange and depositary institutions," Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global said.

Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,850 - 2,950 points tomorrow. BCS Investment World forecasts the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,825-2,975 points on August 8.