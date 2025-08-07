OPEC monitors oil market, Trump’s statements — Kuwaiti minister

DOHA, August 7. /TASS/. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries keeps an eye on the oil market status, the balance of supply and demand, and statements of US President Donald Trump in respect of Russian oil, Kuwait's Oil Minister Tariq Al-Roumi said.

"Through OPEC, we are monitoring the market in terms of supply and demand, and we are monitoring the US President’s statements," Al-Roumi said, cited by Reuters. The minister expects oil prices to be lower than $72 per barrel. The market is healthy and the demand is growing moderately.

Oil prices dropped on Wednesday by about 1% and reached the two-month minimum on Trump’s statements about progre4ss in talks with Russia, Reuters reported.