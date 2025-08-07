US likely to extend tariff truce with China for 90 days — US Commerce Secretary

NEW YORK, August 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and his team will most likely reach an agreement with China and extend the existing customs duties agreement for 90 days, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said.

"It feels likely that they [Trump and the US negotiating team] are going to come to an agreement and extend that for another 90 days," Lutnick said in an interview with Fox Business.

He added that the final decision on this issue rests with the American leader.

The next round of negotiations between China and the United States on bilateral trade was held on July 28-29 in Stockholm. The parties still disagree on whether to extend the suspension of additional import duties. Chinese negotiators said that an agreement on the extension had been reached, but US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claims that all conditions must first be approved by Trump. Following the negotiations in Geneva on May 10-11, representatives of the United States and China announced a mutual reduction of duties by 115% for 90 days (starting from May 12) (to 30% on imports of Chinese goods to the United States and 10% on imports of American goods to China). This deal expires on August 12.