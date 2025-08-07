MOEX index surpasses 2,900 points amid announcement Russia-US leaders’ meeting

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The MOEX Index exceeded the 2,900-point threshold for the first time since June 6, 2025, gaining over 5%, according to trading data. The surge was triggered by a statement from Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov regarding an upcoming meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States, scheduled to take place in the coming days.

The location for the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump has been agreed upon, and the Kremlin will announce it "a little later."

As of 11:52 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were up by 4.99%, reaching 2,902.8 and 1,140.2 points, respectively. By 12:06 p.m., the indices had extended their gains to 5.45%, climbing to 2,915.43 and 1,145.29 points.

"Markets are responding positively to signals of resumed dialogue. We hope this marks a step toward greater predictability and stability for the global economy," Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Special Presidential Representative for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev said on his Telegram channel.