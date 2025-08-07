Kiev to need $35 bln in external financing in 2026, $22 bln confirmed

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Kiev’s needs for external financing are only two-thirds covered by agreements with partners, Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine Andrey Pyshny said.

"For next year we have $22 bln with confirmed sources so far," he said in an interview with the RBC-Ukraine news agency. "However, about $35 bln are needed. This means that we still have to negotiate the rest of the amount and secure it at both the political and operational levels," Pyshny noted.

Kiev expects to receive $54 bln by the end of this year, despite a reduction in funding from the EU due to Ukraine's failure to meet a number of criteria for integration with the European Union, the regulator’s chief added.