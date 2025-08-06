Annual inflation in Russia slows down to 8.77% from 9.02% — Economic Development Ministry

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia slowed to 8.77% in the period from July 29 to August 4, down from 9.02% a week earlier, according to a price trend report released by the Ministry of Economic Development.

"During the week of July 29 to August 4, 2025, deflation persisted in the consumer market, with prices declining by 0.13%. The drop in food prices accelerated to 0.34%, driven by a sharper decline in fruit and vegetable prices, which fell by 4.6%. For other food products, the rate of price growth slowed to 0.05% week-on-week. In the non-food segment, prices rose by 0.04% week-on-week, while in the monitored services sector, the rate of price growth decreased to 0.01%. As of August 4, annual inflation was recorded at 8.77%," the report said.

In mid-June, on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov stated that the current slowdown in inflation is falling below the ministry’s projected trajectory of 7.6%. He noted that the Ministry of Economic Development would, as usual, provide an updated forecast in August.