Russian stock market extends losses as Trump imposes additional tariffs on India

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Russian stock market accelerated its decline following US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose additional tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil, according to data from the trading floor.

As of 5:00 p.m. Moscow time, prior to the executive order, the MOEX Index was down 0.56% at 2,770.73 points, while the RTS Index had also fallen 0.56% to 1,090.38 points.

By 5:06 p.m., after the announcement of the tariffs, the MOEX Index had pared its losses, trading at 2,784.99 points (-0.05%), and the RTS Index stood at 1,096 points (-0.05%).

However, by 5:28 p.m., the MOEX Index had resumed its downward trend, falling to 2,757.41 points (-1.04%), while the RTS Index dropped by 1.04% to 1,085.14 points, according to trading data.

The Washington administration imposed a 25% tariff on India in response to its continued imports of Russian oil. Similar measures could be introduced against other countries.