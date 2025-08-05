Europe imported over 50 bln cubic meters of LNG from summer season start

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Europe continues record high imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), with its deliveries to the region being above 50 bln cubic meters since the start of the summer season in April, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data.

Gas reserves in underground gas storage (UGS) of the EU are close to 70%.

The withdrawal of gas declined to 11 mln cubic meters, according to GIE. The injection rate stood at 436 mln cubic meters as of August 3. The total volume in underground gas storages equaled 76.5 bln cubic meters. The European UGS are currently 69.68% filled.

The share of wind in total power generation in the EU was 12% in average in July and about 17% in August. The average gas procurement price in Europe was about $410 per 1,000 cubic meters in this July and about $412 in August.

LNG imports by Europe in June was record high (12.2 bln) but declined in July. The regasification capacity utilization is now 39% of the maximal value.