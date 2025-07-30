Russia has acquired immunity to Western sanctions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The Russian economy is successfully functioning in the environment of Western sanctions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, answering a question from TASS about preparations for anti-Russian sanctions announced by the US to become effective in ten days.

"We are living for a rather long time under a huge quantity of sanctions; our economy is functioning," Peskov said. "Certainly, we have already certain immunity built up in this regard," he noted.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that the period of fifty days is allocated for reaching an agreement between Russia and Ukraine, and 100% trade tariffs will be imposed on Russia and its trade partners in case there is no deal. The US leader said the day before that this period will be reduced, starting from July 30.