Severstal to hit 10% CO2 emissions cut target two years ahead of schedule

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Severstal will be able to achieve its 10% CO2 emissions cut target in 2028, two years ahead of schedule, the Russian mining and metals company said.

Total investments in greenhouse gas emission cuts by 2028 increased almost twofold to 298 bln rubles ($3.8 bln), the company informed. According to the updated forecast, the 10% CO2 emissions cut will be achieved as early as in 2028 instead of 2030 as planned.

"The new timeframe was made possible owing to timely completion of earlier announced decarbonization projects, with the most major one being construction of an iron ore pellets production plant, and the launch of new investment projects, comprising construction of stamp-charged coke oven batter 12 and the new waste heat thermal power plant with the capacity of 149 MW," Severstal said.