EU prepared reciprocal tariffs for US goods — trade commissioner

BRUSSELS, July 14. /TASS/. The European Commission presented a list of US goods worth 70 bln euro for the introduction of tit-for-tat duties to EU member-countries, Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said at a press conference after the EU foreign affairs and trade ministers meeting.

"The Commission is sharing with the Member States the proposal for the second list of goods, amounting to some 72 billion euros worth of US imports. They will now have a chance to discuss it," Sefcovic said. "This does not exhaust our toolbox, and every instrument remains on the table," he noted.

Introduction of tariffs is postponed until August 1, the commissioner added.