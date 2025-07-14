{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

EU prepared reciprocal tariffs for US goods — trade commissioner

Maros Sefcovic said the Commission is sharing with the Member States the proposal for the second list of goods, amounting to 72 billion euros worth of US imports

BRUSSELS, July 14. /TASS/. The European Commission presented a list of US goods worth 70 bln euro for the introduction of tit-for-tat duties to EU member-countries, Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said at a press conference after the EU foreign affairs and trade ministers meeting.

"The Commission is sharing with the Member States the proposal for the second list of goods, amounting to some 72 billion euros worth of US imports. They will now have a chance to discuss it," Sefcovic said. "This does not exhaust our toolbox, and every instrument remains on the table," he noted.

Introduction of tariffs is postponed until August 1, the commissioner added.

Flying laboratory with VK-800 engine completed test flight
The VK-800 engine demonstrated stable operation and all the systems functioned normally, test engineers said in conclusion of the first flight
Read more
Trump seeking to distance himself from Kiev’s problems — Russian expert
Whatever Donald Trump may decide will not make Russia change its policy on the Ukrainian crisis anyway, Vice-Rector of the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Karpovich added
Read more
Pentagon chief suspended arms supplies to Kiev based on memo from top policy official
The Wall Street Journal points out that Colby’s memo indicates his "push to make good on years of US vows to boost its military position in the Western Pacific"
Read more
Possible additional US aid to Ukraine will be insignificant, analyst says
According to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US allies have agreed to share American systems and ammunition with Kiev, and then buy what they need from the Americans
Read more
Washington to push Ukraine toward peace deal with Russia — Trump
The US president spoke about the Kiev regime’s potential actions in the event the agreements between the US and NATO on American weapon supplies funded by the EU come to pass
Read more
Senior Hamas, Islamic Jihad officials discuss Gaza ceasefire talks
Participants in the meeting expressed hope that the Doha consultations will lead "to an end to the war in the enclave"
Read more
Lavrov, Wang Yi mull relations with US, Ukrainian settlement — Russian Foreign Ministry
Besides, the ministers expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics of Russian-Chinese comprehensive cooperation, and discussed in depth the bilateral agenda with a focus on the implementation of the May summit in Moscow
Read more
US senators believe Trump can use seized Russian assets to help Kiev
The European Union, Canada, the United States and Japan froze $300 billion of Russia's assets after the start of the special military operation
Read more
No new US weapons supplies can stave off Zelensky’s defeat, Russian lawmaker insists
Sources said that the plan will likely "include long-range missiles that could reach targets deep inside Russian territory, including Moscow"
Read more
Western military presence in Ukraine near Russian borders unacceptable — Kremlin
This issue remains extremely important for our country, Dmitry Peskov stated
Read more
Opposition leader calls sale of Moldovan port to Romania concession of sovereignty
The port of Giurgiulesti is located 133 kilometers off the Black Sea at the confluence of the Prut and Danube rivers
Read more
Russian forces capture foreign mercenaries in DPR, scout says
According to the scout with the callsign Husky, the foreigners were stationed in a building that Russian forces seized in about five minutes
Read more
Chief of Russia’s General Staff Gerasimov inspects Battlegroup Center — top brass
Valery Gerasimov listened to reports by their commanders, the commander of the Combined Arms Army and other military leaders of the Battlegroup Center on the current situation and the results of the fulfillment of combat missions in the area of responsibility
Read more
Iranian leader suffered minor leg injury in Israeli air strike last month — Fars
Masoud Pezeshkian and other senior officials were forced to flee the building where a meeting of the Supreme National Security Council was being held through an emergency hatch, the news agency revealed
Read more
US special envoy Kellogg arrives in Ukraine — senior official
The US Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine last traveled to Kiev in February
Read more
Ukrainian agent plotting to bomb Russian military vehicle in Crimea arrested
"The Leninsky district court of Sevastopol has ruled to remand the suspect in custody for two months," the statement reads
Read more
US to hit Russia, its trade partners with tariffs if no deal on Ukraine — Trump
The US president said the tariffs are going to be "very severe"
Read more
Trump says US will send additional weapons to Ukraine, with EU paying for them
"It will be business for us, and we will send them Patriots", US president said
Read more
Ukraine priority at meeting between Lavrov, Rubio — Foreign Ministry
Commenting on Rubio's words that a "new approach" had been proposed on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that there was no intrigue here, it was part of the diplomats' work
Read more
Female agent of Ukraine nabbed in Crimea for plotting to blow up Russian officer’s car
Criminal charges of committing a terrorist act and high treason are pending against the detainee
Read more
North Korea reaffirms unambiguous support for all special op goals — Lavrov
"In turn, we once again expressed our sincere gratitude for the contribution of Korean People’s Army servicemen to the successful liberation of the Kursk Region from Ukrainian Nazis and foreign mercenaries," the Russian foreign minister added
Read more
Russia believes US military supplies to Ukraine will continue — Kremlin
"Numerous statements were voiced about the high cost and so on, but now it seems that these supplies will be paid for by Europe," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Putin explains why he first wanted to abandon proposed presidency
In previous interviews, the head of state recalled how Yeltsin invited him to his office and said he would like to appoint him prime minister with the prospect of running for president later
Read more
Russian senator says Trump’s sanctions ultimatum won’t move Russia
Konstantin Kosachev said that a lot can change on the battlefield in 50 days, and the mood of the US and NATO establishment can also shift
Read more
Russia slaps entry bans of up to 50 years on flagged Ukrainians, court materials show
As a rule, Ukrainians are banned entry to Russia for communication with the Ukrainian military or special services on their mobile devices, support for the Kiev regime, or public criticism of the Russian Federation and its special military operation
Read more
NATO making efforts to transform Moldova into new battering ram against Russia — SVR
According to the statement, projects to switch the country’s railroads onto European tracks and enhance the capacity of bridges are being implemented
Read more
Russian forces continue to advance in Krasnoarmeisk, Konstantinovka areas — DPR leader
Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, added that the liberation of the settlement of Zelenaya Dolina in the Krasny Liman area had provided Russian forces with more options for disrupting the Ukrainian army’s logistics
Read more
Hungary refuses to fund US weapons deliveries to Ukraine — foreign minister
Peter Szijjarto still expressed confidence that the potential resumption of US arms deliveries to Ukraine does not mean President Donald Trump has abandoned efforts to resolve the conflict
Read more
Slovakia’s interests take priority when voting on new sanctions — minister
Richard Takac stated that "Slovakia will not act as a voting machine for Brussels just because the Czech prime minister wishes it"
Read more
Bitcoin’s price exceeds all-time high of $120,000 — Binance data
As of 6:45 a.m. Moscow time, the price passed the $121,000 mark
Read more
Russian forces close in to around 2.5 km of Dimitrov in Donbass region, expert says
Russian military expert Andrey Marochko said that despite the fact that Nikolayevka is situated in a low place, it is an important locality indeed
Read more
Kentucky church shooting kills two, governor says
The shooter has also been killed
Read more
Kremlin says welcomes Count Sheremetev’s desire to move to Russia
Pyotr Sheremetev for many years headed the Rachmaninoff Russian Conservatory in Paris and "made a major personal contribution to developing and bolstering cultural cooperation between Russia and France"
Read more
US weapons supplies to Ukraine won’t prevent Russian forces from reaching goals — lawmaker
According to Andrey Kartapolov, it is too early to speculate about supplies of long-range US weapons to Ukraine before America makes some concrete moves
Read more
Europe determined to continue supporting military actions in Ukraine — Trump
The US president reiterated that Europe will pay in full for supplies of US weapons and military equipment to Ukraine
Read more
Trump airs his grievances regarding FBI criticizing attorney general
Read more
Ukrainian army launches three drones at Zaporozhye nuke plant’s training center
There was no critical damage
Read more
No plans to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine despite Kiev’s request — German defense chief
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also pointed out that Berlin was unable to provide Ukraine with more Patriot air defense systems after sending three to Kiev in 2023-2024
Read more
Moldovan opposition calls for creating union state with Russia — politician
Ilan Sor noted that Moldova’s ruling Party of Action and Solidarity "is dragging the country into economic slavery"
Read more
Moscow dismisses Axios report that Putin urged Iran to take nuclear deal as smear campaign
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Moscow has repeatedly emphasized the need to resolve the crisis around the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program exclusively through political and diplomatic means
Read more
US may freeze military aid to Kiev again due being 'overstretched' globally — newspaper
According to the report, America's geopolitical overextension is a consequence of an outdated US foreign policy of "primacy"
Read more
Ukrainian intelligence plotting terrorist attacks against Russians — FSB
Accoring to the FSB officer, the fifth directorate of the counterintelligence department of SBU was established to carry out sabotage and terrorist activities on the territory of the Russian Federation
Read more
Merz says unhappy with Israel's actions in Gaza, calls situation there unacceptable
The Palestinians, he said, have the right to a place where they can live
Read more
Zelensky nominates Yulia Sviridenko for Ukraine’s prime minister
According to the agency, incumbent Prime Minister Denis Shmygal may be appointed defense minister to succeed Rustem Umerov, who is likely to be appointed Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States
Read more
Death toll in shootings in southern Syria rises to 13 people — portal
The clashes began in the afternoon after a militia group fired at a Druze checkpoint set up in the village of Al-Makous
Read more
Russia-US dialogue may be more constructive than pressure campaign — economic envoy
"Equal dialogue, mutual respect, realism, and economic cooperation serve as pillars of global security and sustainable peace," Kirill Dmitriev emphasized
Read more
Russian government approves withdrawing from deal with US on weapons-grade plutonium
Chairman of the Executive Board of the Association of Lawyers of Russia Vladimir Gruzdev said the move was a mere formality
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 360 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored fighting vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Lavrov is no longer chain-smoker, says spokeswoman
Sergey Lavrov has cut down on smoking to literally a couple of cigarettes a day, Maria Zakharova says
Read more
Moscow warns US, allies against threatening security of Russia, North Korea — Lavrov
"The North Korean leadership drew the necessary conclusions long before the Israeli and US strikes on Iran," the Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
TASS among first to test Russia’s Max digital platform channels
According to Director General Andrey Kondrashov, TASS is actively developing and expanding its social network audience as one of the modern means of communication and information exchange
Read more
Russian army engineers demine over 60,000 hectares of territory in Kursk border area
By now, Russian specialists have cleared 45 populated areas of mines and continue work in another 15 settlements
Read more
Trump calls Putin 'tough guy'
The US leader said that it has been proven over the years
Read more
Novgorod-made FPV drone Prince Vandal causes $300 mln damage to NATO
Earlier, the CEO of the research and production center Ushkuynik, Alexey Chadayev, said that the drone for the first time would begin to be manufactured in several regions of Russia
Read more
Trump wants to supply Kiev with arms promised by Biden at Europe’s expense — expert
Acoording to Nico Lange, this way, the US leader seeks to pacify his conservative supporters who demand an end to Washington’s aid to the Kiev regime
Read more
Trump admits that US paused weapons supplies to Ukraine
Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Moscow proceeds from the fact that US weapons supplies to Kiev have been and are continuing
Read more
Trump talks about weapons for Ukraine, new sanctions: Here’s what we know
The US and NATO have reached an agreement that European countries will pay for the weapons that America will send to Ukraine
Read more
Trump mulls delivering JASSM long-range missiles to Kiev — magazine
According to the media outlet, "the missiles would equip the Ukrainian Air Force’s growing fleet of F-16 fighters, which although comprised of obsolete Cold War era variants, could serve as effective launch platforms for the missiles while flying deep behind friendly lines"
Read more
Arrested mogul Karapetyan says is creating political party
The billionaire was detained by police on June 18 for allegedly calling for overthrowing the government
Read more
Moscow regrets that Europe unwilling to hear Russia’s position — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov commented on French President Emmanuel Macron's recent statement about the readiness of the "Coalition of the Willing" to be deployed in Ukraine immediately after the ceasefire
Read more
China’s trade turnover with BRICS countries and partners exceeds $855 bln in 1H 2025
According to Director of the Statistics and Analysis Department of the General Administration of Customs Lu Daliang, BRICS countries and partners account for roughly 28% of China’s foreign trade
Read more
Zelensky submits bills to Ukrainian parliament on extending martial law for three months
The extension is set to come into effect from August 7
Read more
Trump says US wants 'everlasting' peace in Ukraine
The US president added that both Moscow and Kiev know the parameters of a settlement deal
Read more
US to deliver large amounts of weapons to Kiev, Europe to pay for it — Trump
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Monday that Moscow proceeds from the stance that the United States has never stopped its weapons supplies to Ukraine
Read more
Tension mounts in Baltic Region amid aggressive policies of local governments — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized Moscow’s determination to protect its national interests
Read more
IDF reports striking 'number of tanks' in southern Syria
According to the army press service, "the presence of these assets in southern Syria may pose a threat to the State of Israel"
Read more
Press review: Lavrov, Rubio meet again as EU parliament blocks motion on von der Leyen
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 11th
Read more
Russian forces close it to around 2.5 km of Dimitrov in Donbass region, expert says
The military expert noted that reducing the distance to Dimitrov allows the Russian army to "use a lot of types and means of weapons" to attack a group of Ukrainian armed forces stationed in the city
Read more
Russia must act as a sovereign state to command global respect — Putin
The head of state opined that Russia should aim toward leadership in strategic fields and do so based on its traditional values to be a success story
Read more
Russian woman, two young children lived in cave in southern India for two months — paper
The police found a lot of photos on Kutina’s mobile phone, in which children look happy and pose happily
Read more
Domestic extremism documents of Biden’s administration to be declassified
"We have to expose their tactics and the playbook of the deep state so that we, the people, can make sure we never allow this to happen again," Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said
Read more
Zelensky says discussed weapons purchases with visiting US envoy
According to Vladimir Zelesnky’s office, he "reiterated Ukraine’s readiness to buy American weapons, first of all air defense systems"
Read more
Analyst sees Trump’s new Ukraine plan as way to put pressure on Russia in settlement talks
Dmitry Suslov believes that Ukraine will be provided with a weapons package, but funds to pay for it will be drawn from the budget that is left over from the times of former US President Joe Biden
Read more
US senator believes Western weapons supply to Kiev to hit record soon
According to the senator, who is one of the authors of the bill on new sanctions against Russia, restrictions can be applied primarily to China, India and Brazil
Read more
Gaza issue could be resolved ‘over next week,’ Trump says
"Let's see what happens," US president pointed out
Read more
Russian stock market accelerates on Trump’s statements
The MOEX Russia Index gained 2.73% to 2,714.16 points, while the RTS Index added 2.09% to 1,090.07 points
Read more
Russia ready to hold next round of talks, Kiev clearly not in a hurry to do so — Kremlin
Russia still awaits proposals concerning the timelines, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Karl Marx village liberation means success of Russian army in south Donetsk area — expert
The military expert added that the Russian army is also successful in advancing in several directions at once at Komar — north and west of the locality
Read more
Russian MP says Trump should get tough on Zelensky, not Russia, if he wants peace deal
Leonid Slutsky recalled that the Russian side has repeatedly stated its readiness to end the conflict
Read more
Lavrov to finish Asia tour by taking part in SCO foreign ministers’ meeting
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the SCO ministerial meeting will be a crucial step in preparing an SCO summit set to be held in Tianjin
Read more
Berlin turns dangerous again — Kremlin on German defense minister’s remarks
Dmitry Peskov commented on Boris Pistorius’ statement that Germans are ready to kill Russian soldiers in the event of a war between the two countries
Read more
Trump announced deal with NATO on weapons supplies to Ukraine
The US president said that the United States will not be having any payment made
Read more
Writer Boris Akunin sentenced to 14 years in prison in absentia
The imprisonment term will begin from the moment of the writer's detention when he crosses Russia’s border or is extradited to Russia
Read more
NATO scenario for clash with Russia to be 'beginning of the end' for Moldova — SVR
Chisinau heavily relies on "material and organizational support" from NATO countries for the pro-presidential Party of Action and Solidarity in the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for the fall of 2025
Read more
US envoy Kellogg’s mediating efforts during Kiev visit important to Russia — Kremlin
Earlier, Keith Kellogg said that he planned to spend a week in Ukraine
Read more
Tehran to respond to Eurotroika’s initiative on renewing sanctions against Iran
According Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, European countries which are constantly trying to use this mechanism in their interests have themselves blatantly violated their obligations under the JCPOA
Read more
Press review: Russia aims to continue Ukraine talks as Trump’s tariffs bring June surplus
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 14th
Read more
Israeli strikes on Iran kill 167 women, children — Red Crescent
According to Pir-Hossein Kolivand, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, five IRCS relief workers lost their lives during the attacks, and several ambulances and rescue helicopters were directly targeted
Read more
Sales of US weapons to NATO profitable for Trump’s sponsors — Russian MP
Donald Trump will do whatever his sponsors tell him to do, Viktor Vodolatsky said
Read more
Lavrov expresses gratitude to Kim for North Korea’s role in liberation of Kursk — MFA
The Russian foreign minister and the North Korean leader agreed that rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula were caused by the West increasing its military activity
Read more
ZNPP staff safe in Ukrainian drone strike on training center
The staff continue to operate as usual
Read more
China ready to bring SCO to new level together with Russia — Chinese foreign minister
Wang Yi noted that the SCO is an important platform for promoting comprehensive strategic cooperation, strengthening the principles of multilateralism, practical interaction and solidarity among the countries of the global south
Read more
Trump to announce arms shipments to Ukraine, including offensive weapons — media
According to Axios’ sources, the plan is "likely to include long-range missiles that could reach targets deep inside Russian territory, including Moscow"
Read more
Russia, US to benefit more from constructive dialogue, says RDIF CEO
"Only cooperation brings real peace, stability, and global security", Kirill Dmitriev said
Read more
500% tariffs on Russia, trade partners not making sense — Trump
The US leader said that 100% tariffs are going to serve the same function
Read more
Russian foreign ministry ironic about firings in State Department
She said the State Department had reduced 1,300 people as part of the government spending cuts, while employees claimed human rights violations
Read more
Contradictions between Russia, West arise from geopolitics, Putin believes
Britain, France, and other former empires, still blame the dismantling of their colonial might on Russia, the Russian president continued adding that he could still sense this historical negative attitude toward his country
Read more
Chelsea beat Paris Saint-Germain to win Club World Cup
The final match took place in East Rutherford in the US state of New Jersey
Read more
Ukraine loses about 3,900 troops in LPR in past week, expert says
The Ukrainian military suffered the most troop losses in the area of responsibility of Russian Battlegroup West, which operates in the Kupyansk, Svatovo and Kremennaya areas in the LPR
Read more
Former POWs are mobilized again in Ukraine
As an example, he cited the case of maidan activist Andrey Kolomiyets
Read more
Iranian Foreign Ministry says no agreements reached on resuming talks with US
Esmail Baghaei emphasized that Iran "will not return to the negotiating table" until it is "convinced of the effectiveness of diplomatic efforts and the negotiation process"
Read more