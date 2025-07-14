Central Region’s energy system in Russia sets new consumption record

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The united energy system (UES) of the Central Region of Russia set a new daily record of power consumption on July 11, the System Operator company told TASS.

"The maximal power consumption level was recorded in the UES of the Center on July 11 at 02:00 p.m. Moscow time (11:00 a.m. GMT) at the average daily temperature of 26.3 degrees Celsius. The maximum totaled 33,772 MW. This is 503 MW more than established a year earlier - on July 4, 2024 at 02:00 a.m. Moscow time at the average daily temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius," the System Operator said.

The new peaks of power consumption were also registered locally in Tula, Belgorod and Kaluga energy systems of Central Russia.