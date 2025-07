MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sets the official dollar rate at the level of 78.3722 rubles for July 15, 2025, down twelve kopecks against the previous figure.

The official euro rate was lowered by sixty-five kopecks to 91.7738 rubles.

The official yuan rate was set at 10.8932 rubles, up five kopecks.