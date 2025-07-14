Delivery service using drones launches in Yakutia

YAKUTSK, July 14. /TASS/. A delivery service using drones has been launched in Yakutia, head of the Russian region Aisen Nikolaev said on his Telegram channel.

"A new service on the delivery of small-size cargo with the use of drones started operations today between Yakutsk and Nizhny Bestyakh. Orders can be made via the local marketplace. The drones can carry packages weighing up to 10 kg, and are capable of flying up to 15 minutes," Nikolaev said.

The project was implemented by Yakutia-based tech startups with the support of the Yakutia Technology Park and the Innovations Development Fund, he added.

"This is a useful and comfortable solution for residents. Robotic technologies are becoming part of our daily lives, increasing comfort and convenience for people," Nikolaev added.