Russian stock market declines at start of main trading session

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The Russian stock market opened the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange with a decline in its key indices. The yuan also showed a decrease in early trading on Monday.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index was down 0.74% to 2,622.4 points, while the RTS Index fell by 0.74% to 1,060.68 points. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate at the opening dropped by 0.75 kopecks from the previous closing level to 10.946 rubles.

By 10:24 a.m., the MOEX Index had slightly stood at 2,630.9 points (-0.42%), while the RTS Index was at 1,064.11 points (-0.42%). At the same time, the yuan was trading at 10.944 rubles (-1 kopeck).

The Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the US dollar and euro on June 13, 2024, following US sanctions imposed on the exchange and the National Clearing Center. To determine the ruble’s exchange rates against the dollar and euro, the Bank of Russia now relies on banking reports and data from over-the-counter trading.