China’s foreign trade grows by 1.8% in January-June

BEIJING, July 14. /TASS/. China’s foreign trade volume expanded by 1.8% year-on-year in the first six months of 2025, reaching $3.03 trillion, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs of China.

As the published figures show, Chinese exports for the reporting period totaled approximately $1.81 trillion, marking a 5.9% increase. Meanwhile, imports to China declined by 3.9%, falling to $1.22 trillion.

As a result, the country’s trade surplus for the first half of the year reached $585.96 bln, which is 34.7% higher than the surplus recorded in January-June 2024.

In June alone, China’s total foreign trade amounted to $535.6 bln, up 3.9% compared to May. Exports rose by 5.8% to $325.18 bln, while imports increased by 1.1% to $210.41 bln.

In 2023, China’s foreign trade volume contracted by 5%, while in 2024 it grew by 3.8%, reaching $6.16 trillion.