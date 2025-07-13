Seaside resort of Sanya in Hainan launches direct international flights to Seoul

HAIKOU /China/, July 13. /TASS/. This week, the resort city of Sanya on the coast of Hainan has launched direct flights to the South Korean capital of Seoul, Hainan Ribao reported.

Sanya opened this year’s first new route to East Asia, the newspaper said, making Sanya Phoenix International Airport the most convenient gateway between Hainan and the Republic of Korea.

Capital Airlines, based in Beijing, operates twice-weekly flights along the route on Mondays and Fridays using the Airbus A321 aircraft.

The Hainan Customs Service has estimated that Seoul-bound flights from Sanya “will significantly speed up passenger flows and help align [production] factors.” In addition, the significance of this Chinese seaside resort destination in East Asia is expected to grow notably.

Direct flights from Sanya Phoenix International Airport to Incheon International Airport will encourage the development of such spheres as duty-free trade and healthcare tourism. Tropical resorts are very popular with South Korean tourists, and Hainan intends to raise the quality of services by taking their preferences into account, and increase the number of flights to South Korean cities, the Sanya Tourism Board commented to the newspaper.