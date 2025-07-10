Russia’s international reserves reach record high $690.6 bln — Central Bank

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves edged up by $2.9 bln over the week and totaled $690.6 bln as of July 4, 2024, setting a new historical maximum, the Central Bank said.

"International reserves as of the close of business on July 4, 2025 stood at $690.6 bln, having increased over the week by $2.9 bln or by 0.4%, predominantly influenced by positive revaluation," the regulator informed.

Reserves totaled $687.7 bln as of June 27.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. The target level of the Central Bank for international reserves is $500 bln.