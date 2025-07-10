OPEC+ to boost oil supply, expand market share by 2050

VIENNA, July 10. /TASS/. OPEC+ nations are projected to increase their oil supply by 15 mln barrels per day (bpd) by 2050 compared to 2024 levels, reaching 64.1 mln bpd, while expanding their share of the global oil market from 48% in 2024 to 52%, according to the OPEC World Oil Outlook (WOO) long-term forecast.

By 2030, OPEC+ countries could provide 54.7 mln bpd of oil supply, marking an increase of 5.5 mln bpd compared to 2024.

OPEC further emphasized that global oil demand will continue to rise, while production growth from non-OPEC+ nations is expected to slow and plateau by 2030. As a result, the responsibility for expanding global oil supply will increasingly fall on OPEC+ countries, the organization added.