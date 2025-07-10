Russian-Turkish trade and economic cooperation on the rise — Russian legislator

ANKARA, July 10. /TASS/. Trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Turkey is on the rise, with the construction of the republic's first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu, occupying a special place, Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the LDPR said at a meeting with Chairman of the Turkish parliament's commission on international affairs, Fuat Oktay

"Our cooperation in trade and economic areas is on the rise. Our trade turnover is slowly but steadily growing. I think that our interaction will become a significant factor in the positive feedback in the development of infrastructure-significant economic projects between our countries. The construction of the Akkuyu NPP occupies a special place. The first unit will be completed in the near future," he said.

According to Slutsky, Russia is interested in Turkey's projects for the construction of two more nuclear power plants in Thrace in the European part of the republic and in the Black Sea province of Sinop. "We know about your projects of a similar nature (building nuclear power plants - TASS) in Thrace and Sinop. We know about the course announced by President Erdogan to build small reactors, which is also an interesting and possible area of cooperation for us," the politician noted.